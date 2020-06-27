A Cabool man was arrested Friday night on two charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Donald W. Schamber, 73, of Cabool, was charged with DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. 

He was taken to the Cabool Police Department and later released. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

1
2
1
1
1

Tags

Load comments