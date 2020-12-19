A Cabool man was arrested on a trio of charges Friday night in Ozark County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Joseph D. Hale, 32, was charged with DWI, driving while revoked and leaving the scene of an accident. 

He is held in the Ozark County Jail. 

