A Cabool man was arrested Sunday on a felony probation warrant.
Tracy L. Helsley, 55, was taken to the Texas County Jail after his arrest In Wright County, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A Grovespring woman was arrested Sunday on charges of DWI – alcohol and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. Jessi Cummings, 34, was processed and released to another party, the patrol said.
