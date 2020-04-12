A Cabool man was arrested Sunday on a felony probation warrant.

Tracy L. Helsley, 55, was taken to the Texas County Jail after his arrest In Wright County, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A Grovespring woman was arrested Sunday on charges of DWI – alcohol and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. Jessi Cummings, 34, was processed and released to another party, the patrol said.

