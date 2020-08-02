A Cabool man was arrested early Sunday in Greene County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Jacob I. Cichon, 20, was charged with DWI, failing to drive in a single lane and minor visibly intoxicated, the patrol said.

He is held in the Greene County Jail. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments