One person was injured Saturday, June 27, in an accident north of Cabool. 

A Cabool man sustained moderate injuries Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 63 near Rust Road.

Cpl. Jacob Sellars said a northbound 2002 Nissan Xterra driven by Jeremy M. Davis, 31, failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The driver, Sellars said, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to skid across the center of the roadway and off the left side of the highway. It then overturned several times and struck a tree.

Davis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Sellars said.

The vehicle was totaled.

