A Cabool Police Department investigation of an incident in the early hours of Sunday, has resulted in felony charges against a man and woman.

Marvin M. Joslin, 49, of the 2700 block Ozark Street in Cabool, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon – discharge into home, and unlawful use of a weapon – while intoxicated (both class E felonies), and Amie Joslin, 41, same address, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting (also a class E felony).

According to a report, officers responded at about 2:20 a.m. regarding a report of shots fired at the Joslins’ residence. After an investigation and questioning of Marvin, Amie and a man who was a witness, the determination was made that Marvin Joslin had fired a .45-caliber pistol through a window into the ground outside, and that Amie had pointed a large fixed blade knife at the witness.

Officers also reportedly determined both suspects were drunk during the incident.

Both Joslins had bonds set at $250,000. As of Tuesday, Amie Joslin was in custody at the Texas County Jail and Marvin Joslin was not.

