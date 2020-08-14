The Cabool Area Chamber of Commerce will host Summer Fun Fest on Saturday, Aug. 22, at its grounds at 320 Cannaday Lane, next to the Ozarks Older Iron Club.
The free event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Later that evening, the chamber will host a concert by the band, "Members Only," an ’80s rock tribute band from the Springfield area.
"This will be a fun day you won't want to miss," said Chamber Director Rosanna Hathaway.
"In addition to 30 information, craft and sales booths, we will have a petting zoo and contests for the kids, helicopter rides and our first annual Food Truck Fest."
Twelve food trucks coming from miles around are competing for not only the judge's vote, but the people's as well. "We have a large variety of trucks coming — Japanese, Filipino, German, British, Cajun, Seafood, barbecue, as well as American fair favorites. Everyone is asked to vote for their favorite food truck, as well as their favorite decorated truck," said Hathaway. Trucks will be available for lunch until the end of the concert that night.
A watermelon eating contest starts around 1:15 p.m. followed by sack races, a hula hoop contest and turtle races. These are for children, school age and under. To participate, they must sign up at the chamber tent by 1 p.m. Medals and prizes will be awarded.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. for the concert.
“Members Only” will play a three hour, high energy rock show of the most recognizable hits of the 1980s. Tickets are available at Piney River Ford in Houston, the Cabool Enterprise and Rollings Insurance in Mountain Grove. Tickets can be bought online at attendstar.com. They are $8 in advance or $10 at the gate.
Miller's Grill will host a beer garden. Event sponsors are Western Dairy Transport, Cabool Tires Inc., State Farm Insurance agents Steven Gum and Justin Shelby, L&R Industries, Studio C Hair Salon, Piney River Ford, Ed's Towing Garage and U-Haul and KW Realty, Steve and Stacy Matherly.
