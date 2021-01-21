Texas County Memorial Hospital Hospice of Care is the beneficiary of about $295 following this year’s Christmas tree contest hosted by D&L Florist in Houston.
Shari McCallister of D&L Florist hosts the contest annually by decorating numerous trees in her shop with various themes for Christmas. Visitors are asked to vote on their favorite tree with money. One penny counts for one vote, and all of the funds collected go to TCMH Hospice of Care.
“Voting for a tree has become a family tradition for many,” McCallister said, explaining that grandchildren are brought in by their grandparents, mothers and daughters and groups of friends come in together.
The majority of the funds collected are small change, but many people vote with paper money, too.
“There are quite a few one and five dollar bills, and some tens and twenties,” McCallister said.
McCallister noted that the fundraising effort is a giving opportunity for many people that might not be asked to give to a local charity on a regular basis.
“The Hospice of Care team took care of my father, Doyle Sillyman, and it’s an honor to be able to give back to them through this contest each year,” McCallister said.
McCallister said the “travel tree,” a tree decorated with an ornament from each state within the United States, was the winner of the 2020 contest, garnering the most votes.
The funds collected will go into the Hospice of Care Fund managed by the TCMH Healthcare Foundation. They will be utilized locally to help provide end of life care for Hospice of Care patients and their families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.