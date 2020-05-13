A Bucyrus man was injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Emery Road and Highway 17.
Cpl. Travis Brown of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Steven R. Breedlove, 62, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the roadway and struck a tree.
Breedlove, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with minor injuries.
The vehicle had extensive damage. Assisting at the scene was Sgt. Dale Pounds.
