A Bucyrus man was injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Emery Road and Highway 17.

Cpl. Travis Brown of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Steven R. Breedlove, 62, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the roadway and struck a tree. 

Breedlove, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with minor injuries.

The vehicle had extensive damage. Assisting at the scene was Sgt. Dale Pounds.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments