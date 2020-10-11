ARREST

A Bucyrus woman was charged Saturday, Oct. 10, on three offenses, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. 

A Bucyrus man was charged with three offenses Saturday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Luther R. Hutsell, 35, was processed and released for DWI, failing to display a turn signal and wearing no seat belt. 

