Piney River Brewing Company has postponed their 9th Aleiversary event planned on Saturday at the brewery.
“After consulting with our local health department, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 9th Aleiversary party,” Joleen Durham, co-owner at Piney River Brewing, said. “We know this event is always over the CDC’s recommended mass gathering size of less than 250 people. We do not want to put our community and our staff at above normal risk for Covid-19.”
The brewery does not have a new date set for the 9th Aleiversary preferring to “wait and see.”
“A lot of effort goes into booking music, preparing food, and planning logistics for the event, and we didn’t want to wait until the last minute to cancel,” Durham said.
The BARn taproom is keeping normal days and hours of operation at this time. They do plan to be open on the Saturday of the 9th Aleiversary from 2 to 7 p.m. Kirk Pierce and Sean Conway are planning to provide music during next Saturday, new beers will be tapped and limited edition T-shirts and posters are available at the taproom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.