The Houston Rural Fire Department was called at about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday for mutual aid at Cabool.
A pumper truck and manpower were sought to help Cabool firefighters at 880 Market Road, which is a diesel shop. However, it was determined the extra help wasn't required and they didn't respond.
The business and several others, including a Fed Ex depot, are situated near the Big Piney River for those entering into the community from U.S. 63.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.