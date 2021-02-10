Weather Alert

...Freezing Rain and Drizzle Today into Tonight... .Freezing rain and drizzle will develop and expand across areas of southern Missouri today. Some lingering freezing drizzle is expected in isolated and scattered fashion overnight tonight. Areas of far south central Missouri could receive ice accretions up to fifteen hundredths of an inch through tonight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Freezing drizzle, freezing rain, and light snow will expand across southern Missouri this morning. The heaviest ice accretions are expected to occur over south central Missouri where amounts could reach fifteen hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Along and south of a line from Pittsburg Kansas to Bolivar Missouri to Salem Missouri. * WHEN...From now through 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&