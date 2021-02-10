BREAKING NEWS

 

The Houston Rural Fire Department was called at about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday for mutual aid at Cabool.

A pumper truck and manpower were sought to help Cabool firefighters at 880 Market Road, which is a diesel shop. However, it was determined the extra help wasn't required and they didn't respond.

The business and several others, including a Fed Ex depot,  are situated near the Big Piney River for those entering into the community from U.S. 63.

