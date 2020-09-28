The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched Sept. 13 regarding a report of a break-in and theft at a Red Springs Road residence at Mountain Grove.
A 74-year-old man there told the officer numerous items with a total value of $22,220 had been stolen, including a Honda UTV (valued at $10,000), 13 firearms and many power tools. Investigation is ongoing.
•On Sept. 13, a deputy investigated a report of theft at a Highway 17 residence at Eunice.
A 57-year-old woman there told the officer a 1999 Lexus van that belonged to her 59-year-old brother-in-law had been stolen from the yard. The woman said a 38-year-old man who is a friend had witnessed the crime.
The witness told the officer he was driving past the property and observed two men load the van onto a black trailer behind a 1990s model Chevrolet Tahoe. Investigation is ongoing.
•James E. Dodd, 50, of 17661 Highway B in Houston, was issued citations for peace disturbance and second-degree property damage after an incident at a 61-year-old man’s Highway B residence on Sept. 13.
An investigating officer spoke with the man and a woman who said Dodd had been outside their trailer yelling and striking it with a baseball bat.
The deputy made contact with Dodd who reportedly said, “I did not hit that trailer with a baseball bat.” The officer then told Dodd he had just told on himself because there had been no mention of him striking a trailer with a bat.
Several photos of damage to the trailer were taken as evidence.
•Deputies were dispatched at about 9:15 p.m. Sept. 23 regarding a report of a possibly suicidal man at a Wallen Road location at Summersville.
The officer located the man, 48, and he reportedly told one of the deputies that if he had his gun he would shoot himself. On the way to jail, the man reportedly talked about killing his family and friends.
An officer filled out paperwork to have a mental evaluation done on the man.
•A deputy was dispatched Sept. 9 regarding a report of a fight between a 41-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman in the middle of a roadway at a Morton Road trailer park in Houston.
Before the officer arrived, the two women had reportedly been separated. The deputy made contact with each woman and they both had visible injuries.
Both women told the officer they wanted to pursue charges. They were advised a report would be sent to the county prosecutor.
•Two women came to the TCSD office on Sept. 21 and reported that an Apple iPad valued at $684 had been stolen from a work vehicle.
The iPad reportedly belonged to Three Rivers Hospice and the woman who had been driving the vehicle had recently been to clients’ homes in Phelps, Dent and Texas counties. She said she didn’t know what might have happened to the unit.
Texas County Jail admissions
Sept. 21
Chad J. Webster – non-support
Sept. 22
Joseph R. Quirk – Wright County hold
Sept. 23
Jeffery W. Davidson – possession of controlled substance
Sept. 24
Glen P. Lewis – possession of controlled substance, unlawful weapon
Aaron L. Whitman – DWI
Matracia N. Friend – Greene County hold
Christine L. Rightnower – Phelps County hold
Sept. 25
Alahna F. Henry – stealing
Logan D. Nightingale – warrant
Benjamin L. Croft – assault
Sept. 26
Stetson E. Fletcher – DWI
Gary L. Thompson – child molestation
Amanda Stokes – DWI
Dustin Frasier – DWI, leaving scene of an accident
Lacretia Shoup – warrant
Frank Thompson – unlawful use of weapon, unlawful possession of firearm
Sept. 27
Maverick Mills – driving while revoked
Sept. 28
Melisa Waggle – driving while suspended
Casey Long – DWI, driving while revoked
