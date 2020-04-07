A Success ATV rider was injured Monday night in a crash south of Roby.
Sgt. Dale Pounds of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 15-year-old boy fell off the 2006 Polaris ATV that was driven eastbound on Highway AP by Lane A. Cotrel, 17, of Success.
The boy, who was not identified, was treated at the scene by EMS. He had moderate injuries.
