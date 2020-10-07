ACCIDENT

A 11-year-old Bucyrus boy was seriously injured in a 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, crash north of Bucyrus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The boy was operating a 1986 Honda ATV that crossed a yard on private property, struck a tree stump and ejected him. 

The Bucyrus boy, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston. 

The vehicle was not damaged.

