An 11-year-old boy was seriously injured Tuesday night in an ATV accident about two miles north of Bucyrus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
The boy was operating a 1986 Honda ATV that crossed a yard on private property, struck a tree stump and ejected him.
The Bucyrus boy, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston.
The vehicle was not damaged.
