COLLECT THE CAPS

Area residents can help the Houston School District in conjunction with a promotion with Pepsi MidAmerica.

The district is collected teal-colored bottle caps that earn it money. The promotion runs through Jan. 31, and the caps can be dropped off at the Houston High School office.  

The products include Dr. Pepper, Crush, Crisp and Clear water or any Pepsi product.

