...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST KANSAS AND MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST KANSAS, CHEROKEE AND CRAWFORD. IN MISSOURI,
BARRY, CHRISTIAN, DENT, DOUGLAS, GREENE, HOWELL, JASPER, LAWRENCE,
MCDONALD, NEWTON, OREGON, OZARK, SHANNON, STONE, TANEY, TEXAS,
WEBSTER AND WRIGHT.
* FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING
* WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL SPREAD ACROSS THE REGION
TODAY AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THURSDAY. WIDESPREAD RAINFALL
AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM TWO TO THREE INCHES ACROSS THE
FLOOD WATCH AREA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT
FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING
SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
&&
