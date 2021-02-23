The Houston High School boys and girls varsity basketball teams will both be in action tonight.

The Lady Tigers will play at Steelville in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 9 semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Tigers will travel to Willow Springs for a South Central Association conference game that was postponed last week due to wintry weather.

Both contests are scheduled to tip-off at 6 p.m.

