A judge on Dec. 21 denied bond reduction for a man who authorities say caused a serious accident south of Roby in September.
Rowland J. Pearson, 63, of Success, is held on $350,000 bond in the Texas County Jail following charges filed earlier this month.
He is charged with three counts of felony second-degree assault and three counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. Five children and a mother were hurt when Pearson’s vehicle — in the wrong lane — struck them.
