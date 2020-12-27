A judge on Dec. 21 denied bond reduction for a man who authorities say caused a serious  accident south of Roby in September.

Rowland J. Pearson, 63, of Success, is held on $350,000 bond in the Texas County Jail following charges filed earlier this month.

He is charged with three counts of felony second-degree assault and three counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. Five children and a mother were hurt when Pearson’s vehicle —  in the wrong lane — struck them.

 

 

