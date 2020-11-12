UPDATE: Public Water Supply District No. 3 lifted the boil water order for its customers on Thursday afternoon.
----
EARLIER: A boil water order has been issued until further notice for Public Water Supply District No. 3, which serves the Houston area.
It is awaiting test results from a sample taken Tuesday.
The district generally serves customers southeast, south and west of the city.
It doesn't include City of Houston customers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.