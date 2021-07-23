A boil water advisory for Texas County Public Water Supply District #3 was lifted Friday afternoon.
The area included Highway 17 south from Houston city limits to Ridge Road and east on Ridge Road from Highway 17 for two miles including Westview Road.
Repairs were performed on a main line and testing results required.
