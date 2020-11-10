BOIL ORDER

District officials are awaiting test results. 

A boil water order has been issued until further notice for Public Water Supply District No. 3, which serves the Houston area.

It is awaiting test results from a sample taken Tuesday.

The district generally serves customers southeast, south and west of the city. 

It doesn't include City of Houston customers.

