The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a bloodmobile Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Houston High School.
The drive runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hiett Gymnasium.
Masks are required for donors and staff. Appointments can be made by emailing gsnelling@houston.k12.mo.us.
A T-shirt will be given to all donors while supplies last.
