The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a bloodmobile Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Houston High School. 

The drive runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hiett Gymnasium. 

Masks are required for donors and staff. Appointments can be made by emailing gsnelling@houston.k12.mo.us.

A T-shirt will be given to all donors while supplies last. 

