The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will have a bloodmobile in Houston on Friday, March 20.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Texas County Memorial Hospital is one of 40 area hospitals that benefits from the bloodmobile. There is a need for all negative blood types. Donors will receive a blue T-shirt.

To be eligible, donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a photo ID.

Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program.  LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found online at www.cbco.org.

 

 

