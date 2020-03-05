The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will have a bloodmobile in Houston on Friday, March 20.
The event runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
Texas County Memorial Hospital is one of 40 area hospitals that benefits from the bloodmobile. There is a need for all negative blood types. Donors will receive a blue T-shirt.
To be eligible, donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a photo ID.
Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found online at www.cbco.org.
