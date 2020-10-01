The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will have a bloodmobile in Houston on Friday, Oct. 9

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. at First Christian Church’s basement on East Highway 17.

Texas County Memorial Hospital is one of 40 area hospitals that benefits from the bloodmobile. There is a critical shortage of all blood types. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, more than 10,000 donations have been lost.

Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to give in order to maintain social distancing guidelines and improve donor flow. To make an online appointment for this drive, go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood.

Persons without a mask, will be provided one.

Donors will receive a “Mullet Over” T-shirt that is sand colored and retro.

