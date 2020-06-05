The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will have a bloodmobile in Houston on Friday, June 12.

The event runs from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at First Christian Church’s basement on East Highway 17.

Texas County Memorial Hospital is one of 40 area hospitals that benefits from the bloodmobile. There is a critical shortage of all blood types. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, more than 7,500 donations have been lost.

Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to give in order to maintain social distancing guidelines. To make an online appointment for this drive, go to https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/125329. CBCO will also continue to focus on getting blood donors to make an appointment to give at donor center locations in Springfield, Joplin, Bentonville and Springdale.  Donors may make that appointment online at https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/centers.

 

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments