Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a bloodmobile drive Feb. 9 at Houston High School.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Masks are required.

All donors receive a T-shirt while supply lasts.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) provides blood and plasma at 44 area healthcare facilities, including Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

 

 

