The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a bloodmobile Wednesday, Dec. 30, in Roby.
The event runs from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Citizens Center of Northwest Texas County on Highway 32 at Roby.
Texas County Memorial Hospital is one of 44 healthcare providers that benefit from the bloodmobile.
Participants will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt and the opportunity to win a new vehicle.
A resurgence in positive COVID-19 cases has caused a downturn in blood donations, with more drives being postponed or canceled. As a result, organizers said mobile blood drives that remain scheduled become vitally important.
