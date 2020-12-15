The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a bloodmobile Wednesday, Dec. 30,  in Roby.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Citizens Center of Northwest Texas County on Highway 32 at Roby.

Texas County Memorial Hospital is one of 44 healthcare providers that benefit from the bloodmobile.

Participants will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt and the opportunity to win a new vehicle.

A resurgence in positive COVID-19 cases has caused a downturn in blood donations, with more drives being postponed or canceled. As a result, organizers said mobile blood drives that remain scheduled become vitally important.

 

