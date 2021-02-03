The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a bloodmobile Thursday, Feb. 18, at the junior high gym at the Licking School District.
The event runs from noon until 5:30 p.m.
Texas County Memorial Hospital is one of 44 healthcare providers that benefit from the bloodmobile.
Participants will receive a gray T-shirt with the message, “Because I Need Me, I Give.”
Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary. Make an appointment to give at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/. Masks are required at this blood drive. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.
