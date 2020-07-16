An American Red Cross blood drive will be conducted Aug. 3 at Licking.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church’s parish hall on West Highway 32.

Persons should call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Licking to schedule an appointment.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments