An American Red Cross blood drive will be conducted Aug. 3 at Licking.
The event runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church’s parish hall on West Highway 32.
Persons should call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Licking to schedule an appointment.
