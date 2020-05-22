Texas County deputies were dispatched Friday to assist the U.S. National Park Service regarding a report of a missing person at the Buck Hollow access on the Jacks Fork River south of Summersville.
Officers made contact with a 47-year-old Birch Tree woman there who said her 29-year-old daughter was missing. The missing woman’s truck was observed at the access, and blood was near it.
The missing woman, Brittany Gorman, is described as being 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Her mother told officers she had been told that someone saw her daughter walking toward Mountain View covered in blood. Investigation is ongoing.
Special agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch have opened a missing person investigation in coordination with the Texas County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The park service said anyone with information can call or text 888-653-0009, email nps_isb@nps.gov, or go online to www.nps.gov/ISB and click “submit a tip.” Informers can remain anonymous.
