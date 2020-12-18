Donors at a bloodmobile stop today (Dec. 18) at Houston will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a new car, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks said.
The promotion — Drive 2 Save Lives Blood Drive — runs in December and January at all blood drives and donor centers. The bloodmobile will be 1 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the First Christian Church in Houston.
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) provides blood and plasma at 44 area healthcare facilities, including Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
Every participant at a CBCO blood drive will be automatically entered to win a 2020 Nissan Kicks compact SUV. Weekly finalists will be drawn, with one of those finalists driving away in the grand prize during the culmination at the giveaway event on Feb. 6. All successful blood donors during the Drive to Save Lives promotion will also receive a long-sleeved T-shirt.
“We are so excited to present this opportunity to our loyal blood donors,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said. “The pandemic has taken a toll on blood donations and our hope is that donors will be excited about this chance of making someone’s dream come true — winning a new car while saving local lives.”
Weekly drawing finalists will be selected each Monday afternoon during the contest, which runs through Jan. 31. The grand prize drawing will be on Feb. 6. The Drive 2 Save Lives promotion is sponsored by Youngblood Kia Nissan, KOLR 10, Ozarks Fox, KOZL 27 and Ozarksfirst.com. For full contest rules, go to www.cbco.org/drive/.
