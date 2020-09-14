UPDATE: The blood drive has been cancelled.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host a blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Houston High School’s Hiett Gymnasium.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Masks are required for donors and staff. Persons who don’t have one will be given one. A free T-shirt will go to all donors.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. To schedule, call 417-227-5006 or go to cbco.org/donate-blood.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks provides needs at hospitals throughout southwest Missouri, including Texas County Memorial Hospital.

