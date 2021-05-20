Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a bloodmobile Friday, June 11, at the Citizens Center of Northwest Texas County on Highway 32 at Roby.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the community room. Masks are required for donors and staff. Masks are available.

Appointments are urged by calling 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood.

Donors will receive a free T-shirt and be eligible for a S’more Cool Stuff. A finalist will win a grand prize package worth more than $1,200.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments