Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a bloodmobile Thursday, July 22, at the United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 208 S. Main St., Licking.
The event runs from 1 to 6 p.m. Masks are required for donors and staff. Masks are available.
Appointments are urged by calling 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
Donors will receive a free T-shirt and be entered to win a grand prize package designed for outdoor fun.
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is reporting less than optimal levels of all blood types. COVID-19 has affected turnouts. Blood transfusions has taken place at levels not seen in several years.
