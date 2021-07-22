The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host a blood drive Aug. 6 amid a critical need for blood, it said.
On Thursday, it reported only a one-day supply of all blood types.
The event locally is noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the First Christian Church basement on East Highway 17.
Donors will receive a heather grey T-shirt featuring mountains, a bear and lifesaving message.
Appointment are strongly encouraged at https://cbco.org/donate-blood but not necessary.
