St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at Licking will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13.

The event is at 222 W. Highway 32.

To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter LICKING to schedule an appointment.

Those coming to give will be eligible to win gas for a year. There will be three winners. To learn more, go to rcblood.org/fuel.

Hospital demand continues to outpace donations, the American Red Cross says.

