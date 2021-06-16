St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at Licking will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
The event is at 222 W. Highway 32.
To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter LICKING to schedule an appointment.
Those coming to give will be eligible to win gas for a year. There will be three winners. To learn more, go to rcblood.org/fuel.
Hospital demand continues to outpace donations, the American Red Cross says.
