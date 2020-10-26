A blood drive is planned Friday in northwest Texas County.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will visit the Roby Community Citizens Center on Highway 32 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Appointments can be made at https://donate.cbco.org/.../schedules/drive_schedule/126804 or by calling 417-227-5006

Donors will receive a T-shirt while supplies last.

