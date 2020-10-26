A blood drive is planned Friday in northwest Texas County.
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will visit the Roby Community Citizens Center on Highway 32 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Appointments can be made at https://donate.cbco.org/.../schedules/drive_schedule/126804 or by calling 417-227-5006
Donors will receive a T-shirt while supplies last.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.