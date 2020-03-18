The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks said Wednesday it has seen about a 50 percent reduction in the number of planned blood drives occurring between now and April 30.
It said up-to-minute blood drive is available at www.cbco.org. Click on the “Donate Blood” tab at the top of the screen. Persons are able to look for blood drives in their area by city, county, drive name, zip code or date range.
On Friday, one is set from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Texas County Memorial Hospital.
It said it was increasing staffing at the CBCO donor centers at Springfield and urging blood donors to give there if they are feeling well and healthy. Additional standards also have been put in place to ensure donor safety.
