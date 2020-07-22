The fact that Texas County is cattle country is certainly no secret, so it’s appropriate that a widely renowned Black Hereford bull would reside within the county’s boundaries.
Mark Bengtson, co-owner of BF Farm in Huggins and operator of Missouri Black Herefords, bought the prize bull in early February at J&N Ranch in Leavenworth, Kan., at the famous operation’s annual bull sale.
His name is JN Balder F540 and his price was in the five-figure range.
“But that’s the name of the game,” Bengtson said. “You have to invest if you want to get high dollar.”
The Black Hereford cattle breed and the American Black Hereford Association both began at J&N Ranch. The Black Hereford was basically created by crossing Black Angus and Hereford breeds.
“They’ve been doing if for so long,” Bengtson said, “you can look at almost anybody’s pedigree and it will have J&N Ranch on it. They perfected it, and they’re now producing some extremely high performance animals.”
F540 (whose hooves are about the size of a Clydesdale’s) comes with some impressive statistics. His wean weight was a whopping 728 pounds, and he was already at 1,755 pounds as a yearling.
Most calves have a wean weight of between 400 and 500 pounds.
“It’s amazing,” Bengtson said. “And he’s just so gentle.”
F540 lives with about 40 heifers, and Bengtson figures he’ll soon have some great calves to sell. A condition of the F540’s sale was that J&N would still distribute his semen to breeders in Brazil, Australia and New Zealand.
“So I couldn’t get him for about three months,” Bengtson said, “but because of that, I made some money off of him before I even got him. But that’s an indication of how valuable he is in the Black Hereford world.
“He’s considered one of the best Black Hereford bulls on the market today.”
F540’s size can lead to offspring with higher wean weight, which simply put means a higher price when Bengtson sells them.
“It’s all about numbers,” he said. “You want to make sure that wean weight is as high as possible.”
Due to the COVID-19 situation, the cattle market is in poor shape right now.
“These days you have to have some sort of edge,” Bengtson said. “Breeders are looking for animals that are going to maximize their return when they take them to market.”
While there’s money to be made in the Black Hereford semen market, shipping is costly because of the use of liquid nitrogen.
“It’s very expensive,” Bengtson said.
Bengtson and BF Farm co-owner Jodey Fulcher moved to Texas County from Georgia and began their farm her in the fall of 2016. They quickly became known for their Kunekune pigs, Kiko goats (both New Zealand breeds) and Black Hereford cattle.
Today, there are over Black Hereford 500 breeders located throughout the U.S., Canada, England, Belgium, Mexico, New Zealand and Australia. All of them trace their animals’ origins back to J&N Ranch.
J&N Ranch and the Black Hereford
In 1999, Joe Hoagland purchased the one female and the one bull produced so far and all the F1s used to start Black Herefords. He also purchased the two Hereford Bulls Frank Felton had selected to use on the F1s as well as the corporation that had been set up for the new breed. At that point, he started the Black Hereford Registry at the barn office of J&N Ranch in Leavenworth, Kan., and recorded the first two Black Herefords. The first bull was named "BJH Balder 7504." BJH for Blue Jacket Herefords and "Balder" for the bloodline of J&N Black Hereford breeding.
In 2000, the pedigree and performance records which were previously all hand-written were computerized by Norma Hoagland.
In 2003, after several attempts, Black Herefords received the international breed designation of "HB" as a separate breed of cattle and for labeling semen worldwide. That same year the Hoaglands sold their first registered Black Herefords and opened the American Black Hereford Association to other breeders by selling memberships.
In 2005, the American Black Hereford Association published their first EPDs on four basic performance traits.
In 2011, the Hoaglands moved the American Black Hereford Association headquarters from their ranch in Leavenworth, Kansas to a new independent location in Kansas City, Missouri. The ABHA now has its national headquarters in Bowling Green, Ky.
In 2012, the Hoaglands published the first Black Hereford magazine known as the Black Hereford Journal and hosted the first National Black Hereford Sale.
In 2015, after years of data collection on their cattle, the Hoaglands expanded the J&N Ranch EPDs to include over 15 genetic traits to measure the performance, maternal, and carcass merit of their Black Hereford cattle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.