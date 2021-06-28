Services for a prominent Texas County resident who transformed a small local milk hauling business into a nationwide concern are next Tuesday at the business he founded.
Joseph “Bill” Honeycutt Jr. of Cabool passed away Saturday in St. Louis after struggling with declining health. Mr. Honeycutt was 90.
Honeycutt’s business, Western Dairy Transport, is the country’s largest milk and dairy hauler. Each day, the firm serves the dairy industry by hauling more than 500 truckloads of milk. Mr. Honeycutt started with 10 milk trucks in 1967. The business now serves customers in 48 states and Mexico. It received accolades earlier this year from the Truckload Carriers Association as a “Fleet to Watch” and it also received recognition from CarriersEdge 2021 as a “Best Fleet to Drive,” making it the first time a dairy logistics company had ever been named.
At one time, Mr. Honeycutt owned the Chevrolet dealership at Cabool.
Visitation from Mr. Honeycutt is 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the Western Dairy Transport campus at 913 Shelton Drive at Cabool. Services will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Survivors include his wife, Pat, and two children, Mike and Sherry.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to First Baptist Church, Cabool, or Cabool Senior Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott, Gentry, Carder Funeral Home of Cabool.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.