A Cabool man was injured Wednesday night in an accident in Benton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said the wreck occurred when a southbound 2005 International driven by David S. Penn, 45, of Cabool, crossed the center of U.S. 65 and struck a northbound 2006 Kenworth driven by Cale D. Seymour, 43, of Knob Noster.
The patrol said the Seymour vehicle travelled off the right side of the roadway and caught fire. The Penn rig went off the the right side of the highway.
Penn refused treatment at the scene for his moderate injuries. Both vehicles were totaled. Everyone was wearing a seatbelt.
