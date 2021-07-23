The number of COVID-19 cases in Texas County jumped sharply in the last week, according to a report issued Friday afternoon by the Texas County Health Department.

The number of new cases stood at 123 from July 17-July 23. When it last gave a report a week ago, the department reported 79 in the prior week.

Of the 123 new cases, eight had been vaccinated. It also reported an additional death, bringing the total to 26.

There are 112 residents isolated at home and 11 hospitalized.

There have been 18 positive cases where residents had been vaccinated. Of those, none required hospitalization.

