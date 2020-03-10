About 21 percent of Texas County's registered voters selected Joe Biden and Donald Trump as their favorites Tuesday in a presidential primary.
Biden won over challenger Bernie Sanders, 668-322, in the Democratic primary. Biden also won Missouri.
President Don Trump, a Republican, received 2,247 votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.