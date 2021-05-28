A man bicycling in Houston late at night on May 8 faces a felony drug charge after a Houston Police Department officer determined he was in possession of fentanyl capsules.
Robert C. Martin, 31, of 210 Steffens St. in Houston, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
An officer reported seeing a man riding a bicycle without a headlight or rear reflector at about 11:35 p.m. on Walnut Street. The officer made contact with the man – Martin – and observed him standing with his right side away from the officer and frequently touching his right hip and waist.
The officer reportedly asked Martin if he had any weapons and he said he had a knife attached to his belt. The officer then received permission to pat Martin down and ended up finding a pill container in his waistband and four capsules inside that were full of white powder.
When asked what the powder was, Martin reportedly said fentanyl.
Martin was arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $150,000.
