Bicentennial quilts for Texas County and Missouri will be showcased Dec. 5 at Houston’s Melba Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue.

The event is organized by the Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston and the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce.

Both are asking businesses to decorate their offices with special, personal quilts beginning Nov. 1. Persons also can highlight their quilt and its history in a special tabloid that will be included in the Houston Herald as a fund-raiser.

Organizers said a picture, a story about the quilt and why it is memorable and personal will be included. The cost is $50. Persons can reply to Angie Quinlan at 417-967-2220 or Elaine Campbell at 417-260-0043.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments