A 23-year-old Beulah resident was seriously injured early Saturday in a Dent County wreck, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
The patrol said Hank R. Martin, was driving a westbound 1992 Dodge Power Ram that failed to stop at a sign, traveled through the intersection and struck a tree at Highways C and H. He was flown by air ambulance to Mercy in Springfield after the 2:45 a.m. accident.
The vehicle was totaled. Martin was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
