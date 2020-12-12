ACCIDENT

A truck struck a tree early Saturday, Dec. 12, injuring a Beulah man. 

A 23-year-old Beulah resident was seriously injured early Saturday in a Dent County wreck, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

The patrol said Hank R. Martin, was driving a westbound 1992 Dodge Power Ram that failed to stop at a sign, traveled through the intersection and struck a tree at Highways C and H. He was flown by air ambulance to Mercy in Springfield after the 2:45 a.m. accident.

The vehicle was totaled. Martin was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

