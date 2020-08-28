Word was received of the death of Betty Spear, who passed away Nov. 30, 2019, at the Apple Valley Residence in Emmett, Idaho, after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was born in Oceola, Iowa, the daughter of Mary Goodrich Dulaney and Roy E. Dulaney, but she and her younger sister were raised by their grandparents, Sidney and Cynthia Dulaney in Houston, Mo. She graduated with the Houston High class of 1945.
After graduation she worked at a government facility in Jefferson City. From there she relocated to Woodland, Calif., and in 1947 she married James Little, a returning veteran. Together they had two daughters.
She worked for University of California-Davis for several years. She and James Little divorced and she moved to West Plains. She had worked for the hospital and school district there.
As time passed she loved her family and wanted to be near them so she moved to Emmett, Idaho.
There she met Walter Spear and they married in 2010. She was an accomplish typist and did that in the various jobs most of her working years. She loved to play Bingo and to go fishing. She and Jim spent many summers meeting her sister and husband to enjoy the sport. She had a green thumb and always had many beautiful blooming plants. She was a fun loving person and had many friends that she spent time with and kept in touch with when she moved to another location.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; first husband, James Little; and her husband, Walter Spear.
Surviving are his sister, Billie Dulaney Howell of Mesa, Ariz.; her daughters, Sharon Little Boatman and Lynn Little Sullivan, both of Emmett, Idaho; six grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and a supporting friend, Gayle Puenta.
Funeral services were handled by Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, Idaho.
