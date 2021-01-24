CASE UPDATE

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to show improvement in Texas County, reports the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. 

On Sunday, the agency said there were 14 cases in the county in the last seven days. The positivity rate in the county was 14.7 percent. Missouri's figure was 11.3 percent. 

Health experts continue to remind: Wear a mask, wash hands frequently and social distance. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments