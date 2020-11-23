Red Kettle

Volunteer bell ringers are needed for the local Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraising campaign.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Texas County Food Pantry executive director Laura Crowley is seeking people to ring bells during the annual Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraising campaign.

Crowley said that due to the way CARES Act money was distributed this year, the Pantry will not receive grant funding for client assistance in 2021.

“State funding has always been the bulk of our assistance for those in need,” Crowley said, “which make our Salvation Army dollars more important than even for next year.”

Crowley said 80-percent of proceeds collected in the local Red Kettle campaign stays in Texas County.

For information or to volunteer to ring a ball, call Crowley at 417-967-4484.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments