A man is charged with murder and is held without bond in the Texas County Jail after a Houston Police Department investigation that began early Wednesday.
Adam T. Reams, 38, who lives in Houston but has ties to Waterloo, Ill., is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.
According to a report submitted by Houston Chief Brad Evans, multiple officers were dispatched at about 1:07 a.m. regarding a report of a stabbing at a Broadway Street residence. Upon arrival, the officers observed a man lying dead on the floor in a bedroom with stab wounds to the face, neck and torso, and significant amounts of blood were seen in several locations around the house.
The victim was identified as Billy J. Hayes, Jr., 30, of Houston.
Two women and a man who were at the scene were transported for questioning at the Texas County Justice Center in Houston, and multiple others were also interrogated Wednesday during the investigation.
Reams was questioned at 7:48 a.m. in jail and claimed he hadn’t seen Hayes in at least three weeks, but a woman interviewed during the process said the two men had been drinking together the previous evening, according to court documents.
Evans noted in the report that Reams had been arrested earlier in the evening on a domestic assault charge and had fled the scene before being found and apprehended. When he was arrested, Reams reportedly had a large amount of blood on his hands, arms and torso and was taken to the county jail. As the investigation unfolded, police knew the suspect was already in jail.
At about 8:14 a.m., a bloody knife matching a description provided by another person was found on Airport Road near Reams’ Houston residence on West Chestnut Street. Reams’ red bicycle was also found hidden in tall weeds in a field near Houston Municipal Airport. The bike reportedly had blood on its handlebars.
Texas County Sheriff’s Department chief deputy Rowdy Douglas assisted in the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.